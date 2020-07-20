20/1 Mirage makes plenty of appeal at Ayr

Having posted and improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, I think Regal Mirage looks overpriced at 20/1 and worth an each-way wager in the 4.20 at Ayr today.

Trained by Tim Easterby, this six-year-old has won once and been placed once in two starts pover course and distance.

The placed effort came 12 months ago when a 1/2 length third of 11 to Five Hemelts in this grade – class 4 – off a mark of 70.

Regal Mirage went on win twice in the same grade, scoring at Pontefract off 70 and Beverley off 74.

That saw him start this season on 75, and Regal Mirage shaped as if needing his first two outings.

He then caught the eye last time out at Pontefract when keeping on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 6 1/2 length fifth of 13 to Sudonia off 72.

That was a step back in the right direction and Regal Mirage is now able to race off 71 – 3lb lower than when last victorious.

So if building on that, he looks weighted to run a big race in a grade in which he has a 33 per cent win/place strike rate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Regal Mirage (20/1 bet365 – BOG)