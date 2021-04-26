Class-dropping Music Society weighted to call the tune

Now dropped in grade following an eye-catching reappearance run, the well-weighted Music Society makes plenty of appeal in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (6.30).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old did well in 2019 when winning three times and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The last of those successes came in the class 2 Ayr Bronze Cup where after tracking the leaders on the far side he stayed on strongly when shaken-up to challenge by Paul Mulrennan at the furlong marker to beat Highly Sprung by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 81.

As a result, Music Society started the last campaign on a mark of 86 and failed to trouble the judged in his first five starts.

However, he was far from disgraced in the second of those when fourth of nine in the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton off 85 and also shaped better than the bare result suggest when fifth of 15 to Abel Handy at Ripon off 81.

Music Society went on to finish a fine length second in a class 3 at Haydock on his penultimate outing of the campaign off 80.

He is now able to race off 79 and comes into this having shaped well in a class 3 over 5f at Ripon when slowly away before staying on strongly to finish a 3/4 length fifth of nine to Victory Angel.

The step back up to 6f looks a good move judged on that and the drop back down into class 4 company makes him a huge player at the weights if taking the expected step forward.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Music Society (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)