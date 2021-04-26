Harvest Day handicapped to strike at Thirsk

Having been eased further in the weights, Harvest Day looks worth siding with now dropped in grade in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (8.00).

This Mick Easterby trained six-year-old mare was last successful in a class 5 over a mile at this venue in September of 2019 when scoring off a mark of 71 and he went on to finish a solid second in the same grade at Newcastle off off 74.

Harvest Day also posted a couple of solid efforts last year to make the frame in class 5 affairs, finishing third at Pontefract in July off 73 and occupying the same position in a 14-runner contest here behind Dancing Rave off 69.

She is now able to race off a reduced rating of 6o in this lower grade class 6 affair – a massive 11lb lower than when last victorious – and her two previous two successes had also come off higher marks off 65 and 68.

It makes Harvest Day too well-treated to ignore under Joanna Mason who also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

She also shaped quite nice on return to action in a class 5 at Beverley earlier n the month when racing keenly before fading late on to finish fifth of 11 to Casilli and that should have blown away the cobwebs and put Harvest Day spot on for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Harvest Day (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)