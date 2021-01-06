Class-dropping Owney Madden a play in Kempton finale

Now dropped back in class, Owney Madden looks decent value at 9/1 in the 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Kempton (7.15).

This four-year-old won twice as a juvenile when trained by Martyn Meade. The last of those successes came in a competitive 20-runner class 2 nursery at York where he scored by a neck off a mark of 80.

Owney Madden got put up tom89 for that and ran well of his revised rating when fourth of nine in another class 2 at Doncaster.

He is now able to race off 83 and comes into this having shaped quite nicely on his first start for Jane Chapple-Hyam when a tenderly handled eighth of 10 in a class 3 at Wolverhampton following a break.

Owney Madden is entitled to come on a bundle for that and now drops back down into class 4 company for the first time since opening his account in a novice contest at Newbury back in the July of 2019.

It makes him a big player on the pick of his form for a handler that has saddled two winners from her last four runners.

Owney Madden has also bagged a good draw in stall three and the booking of Adam Kirby to do the steering also catches the eye.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pstv win Owney Madden (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)