Harlow worth a wager at 17/2

Now dropped back in trip, Harlow makes plenty of appeal at 17/2 in the extended 1m handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.55)

This seven-year-old won on debut for Hugo Palmer and went on to finish fourth in a handicap off 84 before moving to Ireland and joining Tony Martin.

Harlow then joined Ian Williams at the start of last year and belatedly got back on the scoresheet over this course and distance in November when fitted with the cheekpieces and coming with a strong run to score by a short-head off a mark of 71.

He got put up to 74 for that and has shaped better than the bare result in two subsequent starts over an extended 1m 1f at this venue.

In the first of those he again wore cheekpieces and was slowly away and did too much to too before weakening inside the last to finish a 4 1/4 length seventh to Nawar.

Harlow was then steadied at the start and didn’t get the clearest of passages when a not knocked about 7 1/2 length fifth of nine to Daheer over the same trip without the headgear.

He is now able to race off 73 and the drop down to the trip over which he was last successful looks sure to suit.

The cheekpieces also now go back on and I think that is another plus in a race which should be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Harlow (17/2 Sky Bet – BOG)