Class-dropping Pobbles Bay a punt at 17/2

Pobbles Bay ran well when runner-up on return to action, so now dropped in grade off an unchanged mark I think he is worth a bet at 17/2 in the 3m 4f Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Chase that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Haydock (3.35).

That came at Aintree where the Evan Williams trained 10-year-old raced at the rear before staying on well from two out to finish a 14 length second of 12 to Minellacelebration in a class 2 off a rating of 130.

He had the re-opposing Don Poli just under three lengths behind him in fourth and on just 2ln worse terms is fancied to confirm the form with Dan Skelton’s charge.

Pobbles Bay now drops back down into class 3 company, in which he has a 36 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed once in 11 starts, off 130 – the same as when last successful over fences when beating Kingswell Theatre by 1 1/2 lengths over this trip at Ffos Las in April of last year.

He got put up to 139 for that and wasn’t disgraced off it when eighth of 17 to Potter’s Corner in the class 1 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Pobbles Bay is now clearly on a nice mark on the pick of his form, so if building on his latest effort looks weighted to go well here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pobbles Bay (17/2 bet365 – BOG)