Class-dropping Royal Birth appeals in Lingfield sprint

In the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (12.45), Royal Birth looks worth a a bet at 11/2 now dropped in class in a race which should be run to suit.

This nine-year-old has a good record over this course and distance, winning three times and being placed on four occasions in 11 starts.

Stuart Williams’ charge is on a long losing run of 19 having not scored since landing a class 2 contest at Chelmsford in September 2019 off a mark of 99.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including on his penultimate outing over course and distance off 95 when keeping on well to finish a length runner-up to the thriving Good Effort who has since gone on to land the five-timer in a Listed contest here.

He also had the re-opposing Watchable and Leodis Dream in behind that day and is able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off 1lb lower.

A revised rating of 94 gives him a big shout at the weights and Royal Birth has juts under a 43 per cent strike rate in the grade having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

With the likes of Lihou and Ornate in the line-up, this should hopefully be run at a strong gallop and that could set it up for a closer.

Royal Birth fits that bill, so taking everything into account I think he looks decent value to belatedly get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Royal Birth (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)