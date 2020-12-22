Gerwyn Price talks Darts, The World Championships and Greyhound Racing

How do you feel coming into this year’s world championships?



I’ve been playing really, really well all this year so I’m full of confidence. After the Players Championships two weeks ago I needed a break to recharge my batteries. For two weeks, I’ve barely picked up a dart, maybe twenty minutes in an evening. I’ve played enough darts all year to know my head and game is where it needs to be and after a bit of a break I’m feeling good and ready to go now.



Photo – PDC

You’re a general 5-1 shot to take this year’s prize – is that a fair price?



I think I should be in the top three of the betting, which I am. I think the bookies are running a bit scared of Michael, especially as he’s finding a bit of form again now and I’d be scared of him as well. He’s a great player, great lad. When he’s firing on all cylinders there’s no reason why he can’t go and win it but likewise there’s no reason if I’m on my game I can’t win it or Peter Wright. I should be in the top two or three in the betting.



Peter Wright is also amongst the favourites and was the man who knocked you out at the semi-final stage last year, do you have anything up your sleeve that can rival his Grinch get up?



No, I’m up there to play darts, I’m not there to dress up. I know it’s Christmas and it’s festive but to be honest with you I don’t agree with it. It’s good fun but there’s no crowd there, I just feel sorry for Steve West or anyone who has to play him, it’s a bit off putting. I’d understand more if there was a crowd there but as there wasn’t I don’t understand it really.



Keen to avenge the Peter Wright defeat?



I’m in a better state of mind and learnt a lot from that game. I’m more prepared, more experienced and not worried about who I take on just how I play.



2020 has been a difficult year – with no fans at the Palace how will that affect you and your performance? Being a pantomime villain at times will this play into your hands?



I’m not too bothered, I would love the crowd to be there, the party atmosphere all adds to it. To be honest with you I love watching the darts, but this year it doesn’t seem the same. I know we’ve played other tournaments with no fans but being the Worlds, the Christmas atmosphere and fans is what it’s all about. And the players aren’t performing half as well either, to be honest I think the standard so far this year is not anywhere near its best.

The players need to play well to entertain, but without the crowd the energy is lacking and there’s a lot of players who look grumpy. It’s not doom and gloom if you lose the game, enjoy it a bit. I’m one of the worst losers for 20 to 30 minutes after the game but it’s not the end of the world especially with everything going on. It doesn’t feel right without a crowd and that’s possibly why some players are winning tournaments now unexpectedly – not that they’re not good players but I’m not convinced they could still win if there is a crowd.





How did you first get involved in greyhound racing?

Years ago in Wales there was an independent flapping track.There was an old man that lived in the village who had one dog and I’d walk up to the track with him and his dog. His greyhound would race and he would pay me a fiver to walk it back. It all stemmed from there really and I just grew a love for greyhounds over the years.



I have bought a few dogs but I never buy anything expensive. I like to get pups and work them yourself as you get a greater thrill when they do well on the track, rather than someone else doing all the work instead. I’ve got a little bitch who races at Hove who won Greyhound of the Month at Romford which was a proud moment. She ran a low 35 over 575 which was good for her – it was a real achievement.All being well, we hope to have a litter from her one day.

What made you get into greyhound ownership? Tell us a bit about your dogs;

We brought our dog Iceleigh as a pup and he went over to Ireland for schooling. He was a lovely greyhound but never really found his potential. He was a lot of fun but has been rehomed as a pet now and is enjoying his life on the sofa. The same happened with Away Vinny who also ran at Hove who has been successfully rehomed as a pet now.

We still have two greyhounds running at Hove – Hello Julie and Grandslam Champ. We also have a new pup who is going to be trained with champion trainer Mark Wallis. I spoke to his daughter, Emily, and she asked me ‘when are you going to buy a dog for us for the Derby?’. I’m really excited for our prospects and I am confident that Mark and his team will be able to get the very best out of him. Whatever the outcome of his career, it will no doubt be an exciting journey and he will get the very best treatment every step of the way.



Couple of big finals at Hove this evening will you be watching them or the action at the Ally Pally?



I like to flick back and forth, when the big race is on like the TV Trophy I’ll be watching that. It’s great to see the staying distance races and they’re the ones I really enjoy. The Sprints can be potluck at the traps. Anything over 500 and you see the true colour of the dogs in my personal opinion.



How often do you get to visit/see the dogs whether at the kennels or on a race track?



I try and see them race as much as I can. I saw Hello Julie race a couple of months back, but obviously because of the lockdown I’ve not really had the chance to get down there as much as I would like. If Grandslam Champ comes on and the lockdown eases I’d like to get to the track more often.



Do you have any ambitions in greyhound racing ownership?



Of course. With young dogs you can never be sure what the future will hold but that is all part of the excitement.

As touched on earlier, 2020 has been a challenging year. What are your thoughts on the sport’s future?



I think the sport does have a bright future but I do believe it needs someone to realise its potential. I love RPGTV and watch it every night. I’m constantly flicking between the dogs and the darts and think the two have much of the same appeal in a way. I read something about why can’t Barry Hearn get into the dogs. I think if someone like him got involved with the dogs it would be brilliant and really help push it on. I can’t understand the negativity that sometimes surrounds the sport – it is exciting, fun and welfare is everyone’s top priority. The dogs love to race and it is a real thrill to watch them get to do what they enjoy.

What can greyhound racing learn from darts when it comes to appealing to a younger and wider audience?

They need to get more media coverage and more televised events. If Darts wasn’t supported by Sky Sports and ITV it wouldn’t be as big. The big races, like the Greyhound Derby, deserve to be promoted more and celebrated. Horse racing gets the coverage but dogs are lacking in this area. Imagine if the TV Trophy was on mainstream TV – so many more people would be tempted to find out more about the sport and get involved. It would be fantastic to see the dogs back on mainstream TV and hopefully that is something that can happen sooner rather than later. I see that the racing from Swindon has been back on Sky Sports Racing over the past weeks which is a real positive.

How important are syndicates to the future of the sport?



Personally I like to own dogs outright. Syndicates aren’t for me but I can certainly understand why they would be for some people. It’s a really good way to start getting involved with greyhound ownership.

Do you think there are enough benefits or focus on owners?

The tracks I’ve visited have always been brilliant and looked after me and my wife very well and I’ve met some great people there. I’m in it for the love of the dogs and not so much the money. If you’re in the industry for the money, you’re in the wrong business! You should be in it for the love of the dogs and the love of the sport.

Are their other players on the darts circuit that follow the dogs?



Matt Porter and the MC John McDonnell are into the dogs, not so much the players, but those involved behind the scenes in darts are interested in the dogs. Perhaps if I were to pick up a Derby winner maybe that would breed more interest in the sport!



With the introduction of new welfare initiatives such as the Greyhound Retirement Scheme in the last few years, do you think the industry is fulfilling its commitment in ensuring the highest welfare standards are in place from breeding to retirement for their greyhounds?



The extra funding that goes towards rehoming after a greyhound retires is a great initiative and really shows the sport’s commitment to ensuring that these athletes have a great future ahead of them as pets. Greyhounds have a fantastic temperament and over the years I have had a couple of the pups at home with me when moving them between kennels, which was great fun. One day I will have a retired greyhound in the house as well which I am looking forward to. They make fantastic pets.



How does the thrill of seeing your dogs win compare to winning on the oche?



It’s exactly the same. You can feel the adrenaline running through your veins. When those lids ping and you’re wondering how your dog is going to break. Are you going to have a winner? It’s the same buzz. I love it. That’s what I live for and it’s the same thrillI get when winning tournaments on TV.



What does greyhound racing mean to you?



For me it’s something I enjoy in my downtime. I love watching the sport, I think it’s brilliant and I hope someone can bring in the extra coverage it deserves and make the sport bigger.



As an ex-pro rugby player what did you make of Wales WC draw? (Australia and Fiji same as 2019)



To be honest it’s similar to what they get every year. There’s always someone you would expect them to beat, but Wales have got a young team and I think this World Cup is going to be tough for them. England are the team to beat, but hopefully Wales can have a good run



You’ve proved to be amongst the best in the world in two sports – is there a future professional greyhound trainer in you?

I haven’t got much time at the moment, but years down the line when darts is over – definitely! I’ve been thinking I’d love to get some kennels but I haven’t had the time yet myself at the moment. Further down the line when I have more time on my hands I’ll definitely set up some sort of kennels and get a training licence and I’m coming for the Derby!