Class-dropping Uhlan Bute the standout wager at Warwick

Now back down below his last winning mark and eased in grade, Uhlan Bute looks worth a punt in the 2.00 at Warwick today.

Trained by the in-from Venetia Williams, this 11-year-old was last successful ay Plumpton bacjk in January when landing a class 3 by 15 lengths off a mark of 119.

He went on to make the frame in the same grade ar Taunton and Ludlow – when beaten just a neck – off 128 and 129.

Uhlan Bute is now able to race off 117 – his lowest rating in just over four years – and drops back down into class 4 company for the first time since November 2015.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective an it’s interesting that he comes itno thsi after three starts this season.

Both his last two wins have come on his fourth start back from a break and the booking of the in-form Jonjo O’Neill Jnr to do the steering also catches the eye.

So with the trip and grpund also holding no fears, I think Uhlan Bute has lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Uhlan Bute (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)