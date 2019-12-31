No Rematch weighted to strike at Uttoxeter

No Rematch looks nicely treated and makes plemty of appeal at 13/2 in the 1.50 at Uttoxeter today.

This Evan Williams trained five-year-old ran well when runner-up in his sole start in a bumper and shape with plenty of promise in to runs over hurdles at the beginning of the year.

In the second of those at Exeter he stayed on well to finish a five length runner-up to Dostal Phil.

The winner has gone in again since when scoring easily by six lengths at Fontwell on Boxing Day off a mark of 125, whilst the third home The Crooner has also gone on to taste success in a handicap off 112.

Barranco Valley, who canme fourth, has also won so that guves the form a very solid look and suggest No Rematch is potentially well-treated in this class 3 affair off a handicap mark of 112.

He also remains unexposed after just five starts under rules and was in the process of running a big race last time out at Southwell when falling at the eighth.

Granted a clear round he looks weighted to run a huge race in this under Adam Wedge.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win No Rematch (13/2 bet365, Betfred – BOG)