Class-dropping With Approval worth siding with

Now dropped into class 7 company for the first time, With Approval looks the one to be on in the 6.45 at Newcastle today.

This Karen Tutty trained eight-year-old has a decent record over course and distance having won once and been placed twice from four starts.

The success came five starts back in a class 6 where he raced prominently througought before running on well to account for Queen Mia by 1 1/2 lengths off a makr of 50.

With Approval has also run well in two of his last three starts over CD in class 6 contests, finishing a three length third of 14 to Billy Wedge off 52 and a 2 1/4 length fifth of 11 to Blazing Dreams last time out off 51.

He is now able to race in thus lower grade affair off 50 – the same as when last victorious – and that makes him a key player at the weights in this.

Indeed, his previous two wins had both come off 55, so now back down to a career-low mark a bold bit to get back to winning ways looks assured in the hands of Gemma Tutty who takes off a handy 3lb with her claim

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win With Approval (11/2 bet365 – BOG)