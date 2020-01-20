Tulane ticks all the right boxes at Wolves

Tulane has posted some slolid efforts of late and looks worth siding with to gain a deserved first success in the 6.55 ay Wolverhampton today.

In the first of those, the Richard Philips trained four-year-old kept on nicely from the raer to be nearest at the finish and a three length sixth of 14 to Banta Bay over 1m 4f at Kempton off a mark of 57.

He backed that up with a solid 1/2 a length second to Ice Canyon at the same venue and then caught the eye here over 1m 4f here when fifth of 12 to Hooflepuff off 57.

After being held-up in mid-division going well, Tulane was dendie a clear run when making a move a furlong from home under Jane Elliott.

He then kept on nicely inside the the last to be closest at the finish and beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

I thought he finished with plenty of petrol left and he hs since run very well when a neck runner-up over course and distance when doing all his best work at the finish under Luke Morris in a race in which he would ideally have preferred a stronger gallop.

A 1lb rise for that looks fair and a revised rating of 57 looks exploitable for Tulane having started life off in handicaps on a rating of 69.

With Morris once again in the saddle, he thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tulane (11/4 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)