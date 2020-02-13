Clondaw Westie taken to cash-in on class-drop

Now dropped back down into class 4 company, Clondaw Westie makes plenty of appeal in the 3.00 at Leicester today.

This Lawney Hill trained nine-year-old has a 50 per cent strike rate in the grade having won four of his eights starts in it – the last being back in Aprikl 2018.

Clondaw Westie, who is also 1-1 at this venue, has been lightly-raced since and won just one of his six starts.

That success came in a class 3 at Huntingdon in March of last year where after being clear between the last two he idled on the run-in before being driven out to score by 1/2 a length from Nesterenko off a mark of 119.

He got put up to 127 for that but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 120 – just 1lb higher than when last successful.

It gives Clondaw Westie a big shout from a handicapping perspective and although not at his best in two starts this season it’s worth noting that he has come good at the third time of asking in each of the last two seasons.

Other pluses are that he is 1-1 over the 2m 6f trip and has a 40 per cent strike rate under Aidan Coleman (four wins from 10).

Daily Sport revommended bet: 2pts win Clondaw Westie (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)