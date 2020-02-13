Got Away weighted to land repeat success

Having dropped back down to her last winning mark, Got Away looks worth siding with at 4/1 to land back-to-back runnings of the 2m 4f mares’ handicap chase at Leicester today (2.30).

This Oliver Sherwood trained seven-year-old has won two of her three starts at this venue. Both those successes have come in small runenr fields and she faces just four rivals here.

The first of those victories came in a Listed contest, whilst the other was in this 12 months ago where Got Away beat Northern Beau by 4 1/2 lengths off a rating of 132.

She backed that up with a fine length second to Cobra De Mai over course and distance and also ran very well in a competitive Grade 2 class 1 contest at Cheltenham in April when a neck second of eight to Mister Whittaker off 137.

The form of the latter reads extremely well in relation to this class 3 affair and Got Away is able to race in it off 132 again.

Although below form in both her starts this season, they have been competitive class 3 and 2 contests at Newbury and Ascot respectively and this represents a return to much calmer waters.

Go Away has also since undergone wind surgery, and if that has done the trick I think she will be tough to beat in this at a venue which clearly plays to her strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Got Away (4/1 generally availble – use BOG firms)