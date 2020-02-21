Cobolobo the Devon National choice

Cobolobo had excuses when failing to live up to expectations last time out and looks worth another chance to build on previous promise in the 3m 6f Devon National Handicap Chase at Exeter today (4.20)

This Jonjo O’Neill eight-year-old ran a cracker on chasing debut at Ffos Las 1 when getting chinned close home and beaten a short-head by Albert Bartlett winner Kilbricken Storm.

He was far from disgraced off it on handicap debut at Wincanton when a keeping on never nearer 19 length third of 10 to Reikers Island and also yet to be asked a seriosus question when making stealthy headway and coming to grief at the 16th in this 12 months ago.

Cobolobo was sent off a heavily-backed 4/1 favoruite on the back of those efforts for a competitive class 3 handicap riders’ chase on the opening day of The Showcase meeting at Cheltenham in October.

However, he was never really travelling at any stage and after a couple of mistakes was pulled-up after the third last.

Cobolobo was reported to have suffered a breathing problem and the refitting of the tongue-tie resulted in him bolting up by five lengths at Haydock off a mark of 122 on bottomless ground.

He won easing down, so could still be well-treated off 7lb higher (129) given that he has had just six starts over the larger obstacles.

Cobolobo didn’t get a chance to show that he was last time out when nearly brought down at the first before finishing a 36 fifth of 10 to the ultra-progressive Copperhead.

I think he has a pot like this in him and Cobolobo has proven form on testing ground, hails from a yard that has been firmly among the winners of late and now gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cobolobo (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)