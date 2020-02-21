Class-dropping Paddy a punt to get back to winning ways

Ashfield Paddy ran a blinder when runner-uo last time out, so now dropped back in grade off an unchanged mark is a strong fancy to go one better and land the spoils in the 3.20 at Exeter today.

That came in a class 3 handicap at Adcot where the Jonjo O’Neill trained six-year-old travelled very strongly for much of the 2m 5f contest before finding only Mr Muldoon 3 1/2 lengths too good off a rating of 117.

The fourth and fifth, who were beaten a long way, have both come out and won since – so that gives the form a solid look.

Prior to that Ashfield Paddy had scored in good style on handicap debut in a class 4 at Haydock off what looked a lenient opening mark of 112 where he beat Teescomponentstrig by a length.

After heing held-up off the pace by 5lb claimer Edward Austin travelling strongly, Ashfield Paddy made stealthy headway to take up the running three from home.

He then made a mistake at the last and idled on the run-in, but only had to be driven out to get the job done having arguably been in front far sooner than ideal.

Ashfield Paddy, who is a lightly-raced and progressive sort, now drops back down into class 4 company in which he is 1-1 off the same mark as Ascot.

To me eyes he shaped that day as if ahead of it, so this looks a great opporunity for him to get back to winnings ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Ashfield Paddy (5/2 bet365 – BOG)