Cold Stare appeals at 8s now stepped back up in trip

Now stepped back up in trip, I think the mud-loving Cold Stare looks decent value at 8/1 in the 7f handicap at Leicester today (5.00).

This David O’Meara trained five-year-old won on heavy ground at Haydock in June of last year when scoring easily by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 92 – after which he got put up to 98.

Cold Stare went on to finish a solid 4 3/4 length seventh of 17 to Kynren in the class 2 7f Challenge Cup at Ascot on soft ground off that rating and ran well on his second start this season when beaten just a head under similar conditions at Haydock off 91.

He then failed to rouble the judge in five subsequent starts before bouncing back and getting up close home to land a class 2 contest over 7f on soft ground when beating Magical Wish by a head off a mark of 89.

Cold Stare then ran better than end result last time out in the Ayr Gold Cup off 96 when a sixth length 12th of 24 to Nahaarr – travelling powerfully for much of the race under Paul Mulrennan.

He shaped as if still in form and the step back up to 7f over which he has a 25 per cent strike rate is an obvious plus.

Cold Stare is also now able to race in this same grade class 2 affair off 91, just 2lb higher than when scoring at Goodwood under Harry Bentley who is now back in the plate and has won twice and been placed on two occasions in six starts on him.

I think it makes him a key player at the weights in this on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cold Stare (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)