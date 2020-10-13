Gaslight a punt under SDS in Leicester finale

Now back down below her last winning mark and reunited with Silvestre De Sousa, Fannie By Gaslight makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 1m 2f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Leicester (5.350.

This Mick Channon trained five-year-old mare goes well in the mud having won twice and been placed four times in nine starts.

Her first success came under De Sousa at Salisbury back in 2018 and she went on to score again that year off 68 in a class 3 at Goodwood on soft ground.

Fannie By Gaslight was then placed in her next three starts -off 76, 76 and 79 – and got back to winning ways in a class 4 at Chester of soft ground 13 months ago when scoring easily by 3 1/2 lengths off 70.

She is now able to race in this class 5 off 68 having been dropped 5lb following two runs this season and that gives her major claims at the weights on the pick of her form.

Fannie By Gaslight also shaped quite nicely in the last time our when seventh of Chester and should now be spot on to do herself justice.

It’s also very interesting that De Sousa now gets the leg back up on her for the first time since her aforementioned success at Salisbury.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fannie By Gaslight (6/1 Betfair – BOG)