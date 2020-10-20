Coolagh Magic handicapped to strike at Newcastle

Having become dangerously well-treated, Coolagh Magic makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (5.10).

This four-year-old won over course and distance in January 2019 when in the care of Ruchad Fahey and landing a class 5 off a mark of 69.

He went on to follow-up in the same grade at Southwell off 75 and then ran really well in his hat-trick bid when a beaten just a length into third in a class 3 at Wolverhampton off 81.

Coolagh Magic also ran well on his final two starts for Fahey when placed in class 4 affairs at Doncaster off 75 on both occasions.

He the joined Seb Spencer and has only managed to hit the frame once in eight starts for his new handler when third at Southwell off 69 back in January.

However, that has resulted in the handicapper cutting Coolagh Magic plenty of slack and he is now able to race in this class 6 affair off just 59.

That is a 16lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low which gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective.

Coolagh Magic also looks sure to strip fitter for a recent spin at Southwell following a break, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Coolagh Magic (7/1 Unibet – BOG)