Steal The Scene worth siding with at 22/1

Now back down to his last winning mark, Steal The Scene looks decent value at 22/1 in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (4.10).

This Kevin Frost trained eight-year-old ended last year in fine form when ratting up a hat-trick of successes at Wolverhampton.

In the last of those in this grade – class 6 – he scored by a short-=head off a mark of 62. Steal The Scene was put up to 64 for that and ran well off it on his return to action this year when fourth at Kempton.

He was then far from disgraced in his next two starts when third at Yarmouth and sixth of 14 to Thaayer in a class 5 here over 7f off 64

Steal The Scene is now able to race off 62 again in this class 6 having been dropped a pound following a promising effort last time out following a break when a keeping on 3 1/2length fifth of 11 to Twisted Dreams.

He is entitled to strip fitter for that and connections have booked Ray Dawson, who is terrific value for his 5lb claim, to partner him for the first time.

Taking it into account, Steal The Scene looks weighted to run a big race on a surface which has seen him register three of his six career successes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Steal The Scene (25/1 Betfred, Unibet – BOG, paying 4 places)