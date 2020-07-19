Copper Knight holds rock solid claims in York sprint

Copper Knight has a great record at York, so off a handy mark makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 5f handicap there today (2.30).

Tim Esaterby’s charge has a 40 per cenet strike rate over course and distance having won foru times and been placed once in 10 starts.

Both his victories last season came over CD and in the last of those he beat Dark Shot by 1/2 a length in a Listed contrest off 106.

Copper Knight was then far from disgared two starts later over course and distance when a 6 1/4 length fifth of 11 to Battaash in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes off the same rating.

He is able to race in this class 2 affair off 103 – 3lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into the race on the back of three solid efforts this season.

It gives him every chnace from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which he has won six times and been places on six occasions from 28 starts.

David Allan also gets a good tune out of Copper Knight and he is versatile as regards ground.

So, taking eveyuthing into account, he has lots going for him now returned to track which cleatrly brings out the bestin him for the first time thos season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Copper Knight (13/2 William Hill – BOG, paying 5 places)