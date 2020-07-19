Keep Busy appeals at 20s in Summer Fillies’ Stakes

Keep Busy has run really well in her last two starts and appeals each-way at 20/1 in the 6f Group 3 Summer Fillies’ Stakes at York today (3.05).

This John Quinn trained three-year-old had a terrific juvenile campaign when winning four times.

In the last of those successes, she showed a game attitude to prevail by 3/4 of a length from Bavaria Baby inna Listed contest at Chantilly.

Keep Busy also posted some solid efforts in defeat, finishing fifth of 28 to Under The Stars in a valuable stakes race at Newmarket and fourth of 16 to Mild Illusion in a Listed contest at the same venue when beaten just over two lengths.

She has had three starts this season, shaping as if needing the first of those when fading late on to finish a 5 1/4 length fifth of 13 to Dubai Station in a Group 3 at Newcastle..

Keep Busy then really well at Sandown when a keeping on 3 1/2 length runner-up to Lazuli in a Listed contest at Sandown off an official rating of 96.

The winner is an exciting prospect and the third and fourth home, from whom Keep Busy pulled well clear, were both rated 104 going into the race.

That gives the form a solid look and Keep Busy comes into this on the back of a fine 3 1/2 length second of 21 to handicap blot Art Power over 5f at Royal Ascot.

Although not match for the easy winner, who was conceding him 4lb, Keep Busy stuck to the task well and Tim Easterby’s chare has since gone on to easily a Group 3 in Ireland and is now rated 113.

I think that gives the form a decent look in relation to this as the top rated is Breathtaking Look is rated 108 and Keep Busy – wo is rated 98 – receives 5lb from that rival.

It dosn’t give her much to find and the step back up to 6f, over which he has won twice and been placed twice from eight starts, is a plus in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Keep Busy (20/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 5 places)