Corrida De Toros a strong fancy to open account at Wolves

Having been eased further in the weights following an eye-catching effort last time out, Corrida De Toros is a strong fancy at 6/1 to open his account in the extended 1m 1f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Wolverhampton (7.30).

This Ed De Giles trained five-year-old was well-backed on handicap debut at Newbury back in June 2019 when finishing fifth of 10 to City Wanderer in a class 5 off an opening mark of 70.

He then ran well over 7f at this venue when a staying on 2 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Street Poet in the same grade off 69.

Corrida De Toros then failed to build on that in his next two starts and spent 423 days on the sidelines.

He has sinec had four outings since returning to action at Lingfield back in November and ran better than the bare result last time out over 1m here when sent off favourite and finishing seventh of 12 to Universal Effect.

After dwelling at the start he found himself poorly placed at the rear before staying on well approaching the final furlong to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over five lengths.

It was an effort which suggested the step up in trip here would suit and Corrida De Toros has since been eased a further pound an is now able to race in this class 6 affair off just 56.

That makes him a leading contender at the weights in the hands of in-form Jack Mitchell, and if breaking on level terms I think this looks a good opening for Corrida De Toros to finally get off the mark at the 12th time of asking.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Corrida De Toros (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)