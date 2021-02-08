Aussie ace Anderson relinquishes PDC Tour Card

Kyle Anderson has relinquished his PDC Tour Card and will remain in Australia, meaning that Maik Kuivenhoven retains his professional status in 2021.

Former Auckland Darts Masters winner Anderson has been back in Queensland since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last March, having returned from the UK.

Anderson had first turned professional in 2014 after winning his PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School, and picked up his first ranking title at a Players Championship three years later.

He subsequently tasted victory on the World Series of Darts circuit with a thrilling victory over Corey Cadby in the Auckland Darts Masters.

Anderson followed up his nine-dart finish in the 2013/14 World Championship with another televised perfect leg in the 2017 European Championship semi-finals, and he was a World Cup of Darts semi-finalist alongside Simon Whitlock the following year.

The 33-year-old returned to competitive action on Saturday in the Queensland Bubble of the DPA Satellite Tour, reaching the last 16, and has subsequently decided to give up his PDC Tour Card.

Anderson, who was ranked 60th on the PDC Order of Merit going into 2021, is expecting a second child later this year with wife Tara, while they also have a son, Charles.

“After playing in today’s DPA event and with the ongoing pandemic, I had another long chat with my management with the outcome being to relinquish my Tour Card with immediate effect,” said Anderson.

“I have had a great seven years in the PDC but I have a new child on the way next month, so it’s only fair that I give my Tour Card up so that another rising star can try to achieve their dream.

“I would like to thank the PDC for the amazing opportunity that I had been given, and I will hopefully be seeing everyone again in the World Series in Australia.”

Anderson’s manager Mark Elkin added: “Kyle has sacrificed so much over the last seven years, only seeing his family two or three times a year, and this finally took its toll on him.

“We have had numerous talks about his Tour Card and he was determined to come back. I think today’s decision has just taken a huge weight off his shoulders, he has our blessing and will always be part of our team. We will be keeping a close eye on him on the DPA Tour.”

Anderson’s decision means that Maik Kuivenhoven, who had been the highest-ranked player on the PDC Order of Merit to lose his Tour Card following the World Championship, will retain his PDC Tour Card for 2021.

Harry Ward has already relinquished his Tour Card this year, with Mark McGeeney having been the player to retain his professional status in the top 64 as a result.