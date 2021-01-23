Craigneiche a play at 11s on handicap debut at Ascot

In the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at ascot today (1.50), Craigneiche looks on a potentially lenient mark and makes plenty of appeal at 11/1.

This Nicky Henderson trained seven-year-old won his sole start in a bumper by six lengths and then shaped very promisingly on debut over the obstacles when a keeping on 8 1/4 length third of 11 to The Big Breakaway.

The winner is a smart sort who went on to finish a fine fourth to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival off an official rating of 144 and is now rated 148 over fences.

Papa Tango Charley, who came second is rated 128, whilst the fourth home I K Brunel is rated 136. The fifth and seventh home have also won since.

Craigneiche duly built on that to land a 10-runner maiden hurdle at Doncaster where he got outpaced after clouting the second last before rallying strongly to win going away by 3 1/4 lengths from Ulverston who has son since and run two solid races to make the frame and be rated 124.

The selection has been allotted an opening handicap mark of just 127 on the back of that and I think that could well underestimate his ability.

He looked a work in progress last season and the type to go on improving, so should have bags more to offer.

So in receipt of weight from all his rivals and four places on offer, he looks well worth an each-way wager in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Craigneiche (11/1 Betfair, Betway – BOG, paying 4 places)