Windsor Avenue worth a wager at 17/2

Now dropped back in class, I think Windsor Avenue looks weighted to go well and is worth a wager at 17/2 in the 2m 5f handicap chase at Ascot today (3.00)

This Brian Ellison trained nine-year-old developed into a very useful novice chaser last season when winning two of his four starts.

He ran a cracker on seasonal reappearance when a staying on 2 1/2 length second to Imperial Aura in the Listed 2m 4f Colin Parker Memorial at Carlisle off an official rating of 148.

Windsor Avenue stayed on strongly from the last to get second close home from the 152-rated Sam Brown and had Black Op – who was rated 150 going into the race – a further 1 3/4 lengths behind in fourth.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 4lb, has gone on to follow-up impressively in a Grade 2 at Ascot to be rated 163 – so that gives the form a very solid look.

It made a opening handicap mark over fences of 148 for Windsor Avenue look lenient but he failed to shine off it when pulled-up in the Grade 3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham after making mistakes.

However, he quickly bounced back from that last time out in the Grade 3 Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby when a keeping on third to Canelo off his current rating of 147 and on the pick of his form should be really competitive in this class 2 affair on ground that he relishes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Windsor Avenue (17/2 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 5 places)