Creek Harbour handicapped to strike under Villiers

Creek Harbour is now back down to his last winning mark, so on the back of a solid effort last time out makes plenty of appeal in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (2.00).

This Adrian Wintle trained six-year-old is a course and distance winner, with that success coming off a mark of 64.

He landed back-to-back contests at Bath and Chepstow last summer off 53 and 55 and following a break ran well on his first start this year when a 3/4 length fourth of 13 at Chelmsford off 57.

Creek Harbour then disappointed at Bath before posting a much better effort last time out at Wolverhampton when a 3 3/4 length four of nine to Gunnerside off 56 under today’s rider Angus Villiers for is terrific value for his 5lb claim.

With those three spins under his belt, Creek Harbour should now be fully tuned to do himself justice and is undoubtedly weighted to go in again anytime on the pick of his form.

He also has a 25 per cent strike rate over the trip and a decnet record in the grade – class 6 – so there is lots to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Creek Harbour (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG