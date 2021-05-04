Lots to like about Foresee in Lingfield finale

In the 1m 4f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Lingfield (4.15), Foresee looks to hold leading claims of landing an overdue success.

This Tony Carroll trained eight-year-old has been placed in two of his three starts over this course and distance.

It has been 20 runs since he was last successful, with that win coming at Newcastle when scoring easily by five lengths off a mark of 57.

Foresee backed that up with a solid third on his hat-trick bid at Wolverhampton in a class 5 off 68 and also ran well in the same grade at Doncaster last year when runner-up off 67.

He comes into this on the back of two really solid efforts off a mark of 60, finishing third at Kempton and and a 3/4 length runner-up over course and distance seven days ago.

Those runs suggest his time is near, and he is able to race in this class 6 affair off an unchanged mark.

Foresee also has a 23.5 per cent strike rate in the grade and this is a race which lacks any real strength in depth.

He thus looks to have far more going for him than the vast majority of his rivals and I think this represents a nice opening to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Foresee (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)