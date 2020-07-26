Dal Horrisgle appeals under Murphy at Ascot

IU thought Dal Horrisgle shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, so having been quickly eased in the weights looks worth a wager at 6/1 in the 1m 4f handicap at Ascot today (2.30) now stepped back up in trip.

This William Haggas trained four-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who has won three of his six starts and showed that he can go well fresh scoring his first start last season at Nottingham by 3/4 of a length.

He went on to follow-up in impressive fashion at Haydock by three lengths and was then far from disgraced when fifth of nine to Nayef Road in the 1m 4f Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Dal Horrisgle lost his place before from the three furlong marker to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

Nayef Road went on to finish a fine third in the Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster and won in good style on his recent return to action when landing a Group 3 at Newcastle.

The second and third home, Constantinople and Spanish Mission, are also smart sorts who were both rated 110 going into the contest.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests Dal Horrisgle is a player in this off his current mark of 98.

He also comes into this having looked ring rusty on return to action over an inadeqaute 1m 2f at Newmarket off 4lb higher when a keeping on tenderly handled fourth and the extra two furlongs here is sure to suit.

Dal Horrisgle should be much sharper for that spin and now gets partnered by Oisin Murphy for the first time. With the yard going well, everyhthing looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dal Horrisgle (6/1 general – use BOG firms)