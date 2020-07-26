Agincourt the answer to Valiant Stakes

In the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot today (3.05), Agincourt looks worth siding with at 5/1 now reunited with Ryan Moore.

Thus David O’Meara trained five-year-old mare finished behind Billesdon Brook, who is favourite for this, last time out in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket where she held every chance a furlong out before being unable to quicken and be beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

She shaped a bit better than the end result suggests in a race which wasn’t run so suit and Billesdon Brook finished a neck second to Nazeef.

Prior to that Agincourt had run a stormer when collared on on the line and beaten a head by Nazeef in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting here last month

That run makes her a huge player in in this and the booking of Moore to do the steering is an eye-catching one.

He has only partnered Agincourt on one other occasion and that resulted in success in a Listed contest at Kempton on her final start last season.

Moore has also only teamed up with the yard four times in the past 12 months – winning once and finishing in the frame on two occasions.

Agincourt should also get a stronger pace to aim at here compared to last time out with the front running Miss O Connor in the line-up, so looks the value play to me in a wide-open renewal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Agincourt (5/1 bet365 – BOG)