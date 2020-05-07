‘Darts At Home Footballers Special’ to be played on Sunday

James Maddison, Declan Rice, Charlie Austin and Paul Gallagher are set to star in a special footballers edition of ‘Darts At Home’ this Sunday to raise money for the NHS.

‘Darts At Home: Footballers Special’ will be played from 1400 BST on Sunday May 10 as four household name footballers swap their boots for arrows.

Broadcast live on the PDC’s YouTube channel, fans will be able to donate vital funds to NHS Charities Together throughout the event.

The competition is based on the PDC’s popular ‘Darts At Home’ concept, which has seen PDC players around the world playing each other remotely via a live video broadcast.

Sunday will see four of the PDC’s most high profile fans from the football world take a rest from training as they battle it out to be crowned English football’s top darts player.

England internationals Maddison and Rice, of Leicester City and West Ham United respectively, will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated opening game of the tournament.

West Bromwich Albion striker Austin and Preston North End’s former Scotland midfielder Gallagher will then look to prove their prowess on the oche in their first games of the afternoon.

All the action will be broadcast live on the PDC’s YouTube channel, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to run through proceedings, along with live on-screen graphics to enhance the viewing experience.

The tournament will be played in a league format, with all competitors playing each other once over a best-of-three format, and all players beginning each leg on 301 and ending on a double or bullseye.

Darts At Home: Footballers Special Fixtures

Sunday May 10

James Maddison v Declan Rice

Paul Gallagher v Charlie Austin

Declan Rice v Charlie Austin

James Maddison v Paul Gallagher

Paul Gallagher v Declan Rice

Charlie Austin v James Maddison

Tournament Rules