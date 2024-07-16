Colin Lloyd on the current form of Mighty Michael Van Gerwen

It seems unusual to be concerned about a darts player who is having a dip in form, their demeanour is not what it used to be and they don’t currently hold a ranking title – there are plenty of players that fit this description and accept that its part of the career of a professional darts player. But when the player concerned it one of the greatest to ever live, Michael van Gerwen its reason enough to discuss and show concern for MVG’s current form – going into the busiest time of the year for players.

MDA events spoke to darts veteran Jaws Colin Lloyd about where MVG is at currently and whilst it seems he isn’t at his peak, you know a player with the drive and wining mentality of Van Gerwen, you can never count out the iconic dutchman

‘You know what, I looked at the way he played at the World Cup…he lost the first round with Danny Noppert… his attitude in that match and the way he approached that match and the way he threw, I thought he looked very very solid’

People are questioning Mighty Mike right now and going into tournaments such as Matchplay, Grand Prix and the Worlds – an out of form Michale Van Gerwen offers huge potential for other players to advance and win the tournament and change the landscape of the sport in 2025. However, Jaws offers up a point that counter acts the concern for MVG

‘It’s a pairs event (the World Cup) isn’t it, hes got to wait for people to throw…will Michael have the consistency, a lot better consistency when its individual games’

Van Gerwen is a proved winner and there will be no one on the planet more aware, more concerned and more serious about the temporary dip in form that Van Gerwen himself

‘you can’t write him off because he is that good, in saying that hes been around a long while…I’m not going to say we’ve seen his better days because Michael loves proving the form books wrong…do I think Michael’s got majors left in him? Yes, I do because he has got that bloody mindedness about him, hes stubborn, and when hes on it, he is so so good’

The current field of darts players is stronger than ever and MVG has the experience, desire and talent to compete at the top level for years to come yet. Any one who gets to play him in an upcoming tournament and under estimates him is in for a very rude awakening