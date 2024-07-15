The Future of Rapid Ricky Evans

Rapid Ricky Evans – Imagine playing a focused and serious darts player who plays so fast that he can beat you before you even adapt your game to meet him. Its coming in 2025 with the new Ricky Evans

Get ready for 2025, the year of Rapid Ricky Evans. Year after year the question about Rapid Ricky Evans is when will he take the leap to the next level as a darts player? Even the most untrained eye can see the huge amount of untapped potential in the world’s fastest darts player, yet year after year the Kettering born darts player never quite reaches the level of the major players despite clearly having the ability and talent.

A fully focused and serious Ricky Evans offers a unique style and speed that not only will cause trouble to all the other players but will be entertaining viewing for the fans of the Premier League and World Championships.

Speaking to MDA Events YouTube Channel Ricky revealed what his future looks like

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFJG055bDGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ayza8fb2LY

Having been a part of the MDA stable of players for three years – the time has come for Ricky to take the next step that everyone has been waiting for.

‘I know I could beat your Gezzy’s and I could beat your Buntings, I could beat them all, its just the problem is I could lose today – That’s what me and the manager at MDA are working on this year. We’ve got a few things planned at the end of this year working on the mental side of the game, other things away from the dartboard…bring back the old Rick because I used to be seeded at these euro events and I used to be a danger’

MDA have the experience of taking a player to the very top of the darting tree after their decade-plus long relationship with Superchin Daryl Gurney guiding him to both the World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively

In a recent interview with MDA’s YouTube channel (In which Rapid Ricky Evans is incredibly open, raw and honest about his career and future) Ricky Evans explains his emotions in the middle of 2024 and where his darting career is, where it is going and his new outlook on his darts, having come close in the UK Open and then missing out on the 2024 Matchplay. As well as seeing his personal friend Kyren Wilson become Snooker World Champion.

‘I’m jealous. This Matchplay is going to hurt and it should’

Rapid Ricky Evans is a contradictory character on one hand he has a firm believe in his darting ability and his own self, yet almost within the same breath he is a self-proclaimed defeatist who lets his doubts get in the way of his darting success, putting a ceiling on his potential

Ricky Evans explains how he is about to start working on the factors in his game AWAY from the board and introduce sports psychology to his life in an effort to finally release the world class darts player within

‘Whats the worst that can happen? It’s worked for some of the bigger boys in most sports like your tennis, your golf, your snookers so why not Ricky?…There’s obviously something blocking me, so why not talk to someone that can get the best out of me… I don’t know what’s going to happen but obviously something is not working’

Rapid Ricky Evans is famous for his fun loving personality, wacky walk on’s (including YCMA and his Father Christmas fancy dress) – which he believes not only causes people to form an impression of him that he is not serious about his darts, but doesn’t convey the correct attitude that he wants before he starts playing – which is completely the opposite of the real Ricky Evans

‘I am a weird, wacky guy, that’s me, that’s my stage persona. I try as hard as I can every game. I’ve never given a game away…maybe have a more serious walk on, that’s the thing, I’m trying to get away from YMCA as well…but maybe a different walk on or something that pumps me up a bit more as well, still smile, still have a little joke…that might lead onto other things…I might be serious 2025’

Ricky’s conversation is open, honest and raw and offers a real insight into the Kettering born darts player, which takes away from the persona of a fun loving character. Evans is a real student of darts and adores the game, absorbing as much of the sport as he can

‘I watch more darts than your average joe, I watch everything…MODUS stuff, I watch the WDF international six nations, everything, I watch Nige down the pub’

Talking to Ricky, its clear that he has turned a corner with his attitude towards darts – after 13 years of being seen as a man with great potential and a unique playing style, and three years within the MDA stable its clearly having a positive affect on Evans and he is ready to take the steps necessary to get in the mix with the top tier players of the sport

‘I’m in the Worlds, I’m in Minehead and next year I obviously want to get to the big ones because I should be there in my opinion’

With a natural talent, 13 years’ experience, a unique playing style and a management team with experience and knowledge of success in darts is 2025 the year where Ricky Evans finally makes the change from fun loving nearly man to serious threat on the biggest stage?