Daschas primed for repeat bid at Windsor under Ghiani

Now reunited with Marco Ghiani, Daschas looks weighted to make a bold bid to retain his crown in the 5f handicap at Windsor today (7.00).

This Stuart Williams trained six-year-old ran a cracker on his first try over course and distance last saeson when getting headed in the final stride and beaten a short-head by stable companion Royal Birth off a mark of 82.

He then went one better to land the spoils in this class 3 when running on strongly to account for The Daley Express by a neck off 81.

Daschas then ran very well to finish fourth of 14 to Only Spoofing in a class 2 at Ascot off 86 and went on to round off the campaign with success in a class 2 at Yarmouth off 82.

He is now able to race in this lower grade affair off 87 having been dropped a pound having shaped as if needing the run on return to action at Newmarket last month.

Daschas looks sure to strip much fitter for that and is now reunited with Ghiani, whio has partnered him to his last twon success.

He is terrific value for his 5lb claim and if taking it into account Daschas is running off the same mark as when last successful.

It gives him every chnace of a repeat success in this at a track which clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Daschas (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)