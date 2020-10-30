Dawaaleeb value at 14/1 now back on the Tapeta

Now dropped back in class and returned to the Tapeta surface, Dawaaleeb makes plenty of appeal at 14/1 in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (6.15).

This Les Eyre trained six-year-old is 2-2 over this course and distance. In the last of those successes back in March he ran on strongly to get up in the final stride and beat Paddyplex by a short-head in a class 4 off a mark of 82.

All of his five subsequent starts following a break have come on the turf and he ran very well in the third of those at Thirsk when a three length third of 15 to Shelir in a class 3 off 83.

Dawaaleeb then went down by just a nose off the same rating in a class 4 at Redcar, before finding life too hot last time out when 16th of 20 to Ouzo in a competitive class 2 affair which has thrown-up subsequent winners.

He now switches back to the Tapeta off 83 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious – and this class 4 represents a return to calmer water.

Dawaaleeb also has a 22 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed twice in nine starts

So now returned to a venue which clearly suits, he looks overpriced in my eyes and well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dawaaleeb (14/ bet365, 888sport – BOG))