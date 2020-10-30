Verdigris an each-way play at 25/1

Following an improved an eye-catching effort last time out, Verdigris looks worth an each-way play at 25/1 off an unchanged mark in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (4.15).

This Ruth Carr trained five-year-old mare was last successful at Redcar over this trip in May of last year when landing a class 5 contest by just over a length off a mark of 61.

She went on to finish a 1 3/4 length third of four to Warning Fire in a class 4 at the same venue over 1m off 68 and has been campaigned over 7f in five subsequent outings.

Verdigris has also shaped a bit better than the bare result suggest in her first three starts this season and having started off the campaign on a mark of 61 is now able to race off 10lb lower.

Her current rating of 51 is a career-low and makes her a big player in this class 6 on the pick of her form under Tom Eaves who was onboard when she was last successful.

Verdigris also comes into this having run well after a break over course and distance when slowly away before keeping on strongly to be nearest at the finish when a 3 1/4 length third of 14 to Rogue Tide.

That was a step back n the right direction and if building on it and getting away on terms she looks weighted to make her presence felt here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Verdigris (25/1 Sky Bet – paying 5 places)