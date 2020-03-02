Deal A Dollar taken to deliver under Spencer

Now partnered by Jamie Spencer for the first time, Deal A Dollar looks worth a punt in the 6.15 at Wolverhampton today.

This-four-uear-old opened his account last August when quickening smartly to beat Grey D’Ars by a length in a five-runner affair when in the care of Sir Michael Stoute.

Deal A Dollar went on to land another 5-runer contest in good style at Newcastle two starts later off 7lb higher when staying on strongly after being slowly away to beat Natty Night by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 90.

He then found life too hot in a competitive class 2 affair over 1m 6f at York off his current mark of 97, after which he moved to join David Simcock.

Deal A Dollar as if needing his two starts for his new handler when third at Chelmsford over 1m 6f and occupying the same position when beaten nine length by Rainbow Dreamer over 2m.

He was then given a poor ride last time out in my opinion when a 3/4 length fourth of seven to Sky Defender over the 1m 4f trip of this at Kempton.

Callum Shepherd held him up to far off the pace in what was a slowly run affair and when the temp quickened two out he got outpaced and found himself with a mountain to climb.

Deal A Dollar the made late headway on the outside to be nearest at the finish and I thought there was plenty of petrol left in the tank despie him not being the most straightforward of characters.

Spencer now take over in the saddle and he looks the ideal partner to get the best out of Deal A Dollar.

He also now meets Sky Defender on 5lb better terms, so given how the race panned out at Kempton that should be enough to see him gain revenge on that rival.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Deal A Dollar (5/2 generally available)