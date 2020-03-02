Madrinho handicapped to strike at Wolves

Having plummeted in the weights, Madrinho looks worth siding with to score and overdue success in the 5.45 at Wolverhampton.

This Tony Carroll trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed twice in four starts over course and distance.

He was last victorious in this grade, class 5, at Kempton back in July 2018 when scoring by a length off a mark of 76.

Madrinho has gone on to make the frame on numerous occasions off marks ranging between 72 and 77 and is now able to race off just 62.

That is a career-low and he comes into the race having sghaped quite nicley last time out at Southwell and his second start back from a break when poorly placed and finishing fourth of six to Global Humour under a 3lb claimer.

With those spins under his belt, Madrinho should now be ready to do himself justice and Ben Curtis now partners him for the first time.

That is a positive as he has a strike rate of 24 per cent when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Madrinho (7/2 BetVictor, Sky Bet, Unibet)