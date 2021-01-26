Deconso has a big shout under Doyle

In the 6f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Wolverhampton (3.10), Deconso looks a big player on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 8/1 now reunited with Hollie Doyle.

This Chris Kellett trained five year-old has won twice and been placed once in nine starts over course and distance.

His last success came at this venue over 7f back in August 2019 when readily pulling clear to score by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 51.

Deconso has posted some solid efforts since, including when third over CD last August under Doyle off a rating of 50.

He is now able to race off 46. albeit that he is 1lb “wrong” at the weights, and comes into the race having shaped better than the bare result over course and distance three weeks ago when fourth of 10 to At Your Service in a classified contest.

Deconso, who normally races in touch, found himself at the rear and poorly placed before running on well late to be nearest at the finish and beaten 4 1/2 lengths.

He now meets the winner on much better terms back in handicap company and Doyle is now back in the plate for the first time since his aforementioned solid third here.

She has a good record on Deconso having partnered him to two successes and three placed efforts from eight starts, so everything looks in place from a big run from a good draw in stall one.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Deconso (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)