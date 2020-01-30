Defending champ Cyrname headlines entries for Betfair Ascot Chase

Defending champion Cyrname headlines nine entries for the £150,000 2m 5f Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase at Ascot on Saturday, February 15 – the most valuable chase staged at the Berkshire venuet.

Installed as 4/6 with the sponsors, he is one of two entries along with Frodon for 11-times champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls. The Ditcheat handler is the joint winning-most trainer in the race’s history with four successes – Rockforce (2000), Kauto Star (2008), Silviniaco Conti (2016) and Cyrname (2019).

Cyrname was a devastating 17-length winner of last year’s Betfair Ascot Chase, defeating 2018 winner Waiting Patiently. He returned to action this season with a defeat of Altior in the G2 Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot, his third straight success at the track, on November 23.

The eight-year-old son of Nickname subsequently finished second to stable companion Clan Des Obeaux in the G1 King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day on his first attempt at three miles. Cyrname is looking to become the first horse since Riverside Theatre (2011 & 2012) to win successive runnings of the Betfair Ascot Chase and the fifth dual winner in the contest’s history.

With an official BHA rating of 177, Cyrname is the highest-rated Jump horse in training, 2lb clear of Altior.

Nicholls’ other representative, the ultra-consistent Frodon,returned to the winners’ enclosure in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton earlier this month. The eight-year-old enjoyed a tremendous time of things last season, winning four of his five starts, which culminated with a fine success in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Frodon, who has struck up an excellent rapport with jockey Bryony Frost, is an 8/1 chance with Betfair.

Gloucestershire trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has yet to win the Betfair Ascot Chase but has a live contender in the shape of Riders Onthe Storm (3/1).

Formerly trained in Ireland by Tom Taaffe, the son of Scorpion was purchased for £50,000 in May and is unbeaten in two starts for his new connections. The seven-year-old backed up an impressive British debut at Aintree in November with a convincing seven-length success in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase over the course and distance at Ascot on December 21.

Naunton-based Twiston-Davies said: “Riders Onthe Storm is on target to run in the Betfair Ascot Chase on February 15. He has come out of Ascot very well and was impressive there last time.

“He likes the track and the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival is the long-term aim.”

Riders On the Storm’s part-owner Carl Hinchy, commented: “Riders Onthe Storm is in good form and the plan is for him to run in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

“This race has been the target since his win at Ascot last time out and it fits in nicely in terms of the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which is where he will go next after this.

“Nigel is happy with him and he’s in great nick so hopefully he can run well.”

Five-time champion jump trainer Nicky Henderson has enjoyed three successes in the Betfair Ascot Chase courtesy of Riverside Theatre in 2011 and 2012 along with Tiutchev in 2001.

The Seven Barrows maestro has two entries in 2020 – three-time Ascot winner and this season’s G2 Peterborough Chase scorer Top Notch (7/1) plus Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup victor Janika (7/1), both of whom are owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr commented: “No surprise, Cyrname heads the betting at 4/6 with the big improver, Riders On the Storm, second in at 3/1. Frodon is an interesting entry and he is available at 8/1.”

Betfair Ascot Chase, Betfair odds: 4/6 Cyrname; 3/1 Riders Onthe Storm; 7/1 Janika, Top Notch; 8/1 Frodon, Saint Calvados; 12/1 Sizing John; 50/1 Traffic Fluide; 100/1 Valdez