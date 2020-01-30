Haldon Hill worth siding with on handicap chase debut

Haldon Hill appeals as the type to do better in handicap chases, so looks worth siding with at 7/1 on debut in that sphere in the the 3.25 at Wincanton today.

Trained by Victor Dartnall, this JP McManus owned six-year-old opened his account at the sceond time of asking when comfortably landing a bumper at Exeter by three lengths from Jasmine des Bordes.

He then ran a blinder on hurdles debut, again at Exeter, when going down by just 3/4 of a length to Chambard in a 16-runner affair.

The winner has run well to finish runner-up on all three starts over fences this season in claass 3 company to be rated 126, whilst the fourth home Le Milos has won twuce since over hurdles off official ratings of 118 and 125.

That gives the form a decent look and Haldon Hill was then far from disgraced when a 13 length fifth of 13 to the now 141-rated Umbrigado over 2m 2f Exeter when holding every chance three from home before weakening approaching the last.

He has had just three starts this season, shaping quite nicely when fourth in a handicap hurdle ay Exeter off 121 before being sent chasing.

Haldon Hill has been well-beaten in both starts over the larger obstacles, with his best run coming when a 30 length runner-up to the smart First Flow ay Hereford.

Gowever, he now makes his hanmicap debut over fences off 116 and that makes him potentially on a handy mark in my eyes on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Haldon Hill (7/1 bet365 – BOG)