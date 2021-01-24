Deleyll appeals at 14/1 now reunited with Kirby

In the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (12.40), I think Deleyll looks an interesting contender now reunited with Adam Kirby and worth an each-way play at 12/1.

This John Butler trained seven-year-old is one from two over course and distance He landed back-to-back class 6 contests at Kempton (off 57) and Wolverhampton at the start of last year with the last of those coming under Kirby where he scored by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 59.

Deleyll got put up to 62 for that and has failed to trouble the judged and been well beaten in six subsequent outings – with the last five of those coming under claimer Grace McEntee.

However, as a result he is now able to race in this class 6 affair – a grade in which he has a 21 per cent strike rate – off a reduced rating of 56.

That is lower than his last two aforementioned successes and makes him a player from a handicap perspective on the pick of his form.

Deleyll also has a 42 per cent strike rate over the trip and the booking of Kirby catches the eye and suggests a better performance could be forthcoming as he is three from five on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Deleyll (14/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 4 places)