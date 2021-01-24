Dazzling Des looks decent value at 12s

Following an eye-catching effort last time out, Dazzling Des looks decent value at 12/1 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today.

This David O’Meara trained four-year-old has won twice and been placed once in seven starts at his venue.

He was last successful over 5f here back in October when being ridden to lead inside the last and driven out by David Probert – who is in the plate again – by a nose off a mark of 74.

Dazzling Des went on to finish a close-up third in a class 4 at Wolverhampton off 76 and also ran well when a 3/4 length second in a class 5 at Chelmsford off the same rating.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 75 – just 1lb higher than when last successful – and comes into the race having shaped better than the bare result when fourth of eight to Heer we Go Again at Wolverhampton.

After being held-up at the rear, Dazzling Des was hampered when making a move a furlong from home and after being forced to switch left ran on well to be beaten 2 3/4 lengths.

I thought we would have gone close granted a clear passage, so off an unhanged mark he looks weighted to make his presence felt in this and makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dazzling Des (12/1 bet365 – BOG)