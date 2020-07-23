Desert the Ace in the pack at Pontefract

Having fallen in the weights, Desert Ace makes plenty of each-way appeal at 18/1 in the 5f handicap at Pontefract today (2.20).

This Paul Midgley trained nine-year-old has won once and been placed once in five starts over course and distance.

The win came in a class 4 off a mark of 73 back in May 2018 and Desert Ace went on to score twice last season, off 70 at Musselburgh and 68 at Beverley.

He ran really well two starts back at Thirsk when keeping on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 2 3/4 length fifth of 14 to Abate off 68.

The form of that looks decent as the runner-up has scored twice since and the seventh home has also gone on to taste success.

Desert Ace then had ecuses last time ot at Musselburgh when only sixth of seven to Gowanbuster as he got restless in a gates and badly bumped at the start.

I am more tha prepared to put a line through that and he has since been dropped another 2lb.

Desert Ace is now able to race off a reduced rating of 64 and that is a career-low which hives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 5 affair for a yard in good form at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Desert Ace (18/1 William Hill – paying 4 places)