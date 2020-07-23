Coverham a 16/1 each-way play at Sandown

Coverham looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 16/1 in the 7f handicap at Sandown today (6.30).

This James Eustace trained six-year-old landed a class 5 at Kempton in May of last year off a mark of 70 and went on to be placed twice in the same grade at Newmarket off 71 on both occasions.

He resumed winning ways two starts back at Lingfield in a class 5 when scoriong by a short-head and was then far from disgraced last time out when a two length fifth of 11 to Full Intention in a class 6 at Lingfield off 72.

Coverham now switches back to the turf off 68, the same as when last successul and the rating of which his last win on the grass came in a class 4 at Newmarket back in May 2018.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective, especially now dropped back into class 5 company in which he has near 21 per cent strike rate having won five times and been placed on eight occasions in 24 starts.

Ryan Tate also has a 52 win/place strike rate on Coverham, so in a wide-open contest I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Coverham (16/1 bet365 – BOG)