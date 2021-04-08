Destrier weighted to strike in Red Rum

Having become dangerously well-treated, Destrier looks the one to be on in the 2m Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase on today’s card at Aintree (4.40).

This Dan Skelton trained eight-year-old developed into a smart novice chaser in 2018/19 when winning twice and finishing a three length third to Ornua in a Grade 1 over course and distance off an official rating of 142.

He also ran very well in the 2019 running of the Grade 2 Haldon Cup when a three length third to Janika off a mark of 151.

Destrier has not been at his best in three starts this year following 322 days on the sidelines, but the assessor has been quick cut him plenty of slack as a result and he is now able to race in this off a rating of just 136.

That makes him simply too well-treated to ignore now back on a sounder surface that will play to his strengths over a trip which he boasts a healthy strike rate of 28.6 per cent.

The stable also remains in fine form and Harry Skelton, who gets a good tune out of him, is now back in the saddle.

This race looks tailor-made for him and if bouncing back to anything like his best then Destrier is going to take all the beating of his present mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Destrier (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)