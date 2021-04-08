Waiting Patiently taken to Bowl over Aintree rivals

In today’s 3m 1f Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree (2.50), Waiting Patiently makes plenty of appeal at 7/2.

Trained in the North by Ruth Jefferson, this 10-year-old won his first six starts over fences and looked an absolute monster in the last of those when landing the 2018 running of the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase over 2m 5f.

After being held-up as per usual, Waiting Patiently made stealthy headway under Brian Hughes before being produced to take up the running at the last. Despite hitting the obstacle hard he then found plenty to beat Cue Card by just under three lengths.

He has been a hard horse to keep sound since and had just six starts. They include when a fine length third to Defi Du Seuil in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in 2019.

Waiting Patiently was subsequently on the sidelines for 385 days, but showed he retained plenty of ability when finding on Frodon just over two lengths to good in the 3m King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

After racing keenly and being waited with at the rear of the nine-runner field by Hughes, he looked to have plenty to do when making headway into sixth place three from home.

However, he then really picked up the bit and after going second approaching the last powered home on the run-in to be nearest at the finish.

He was arguably given too much to do, but still finished six lengths in front of the third home Clan Des Obeaux and I see no reason why he should not confirm the form with that rival who is heading the betting for this.

Waiting Patiently has since finished a keeping third in the Clarence House when dropped back to 2m 1f and I think the step back up in trip is a plus and this track will suit his run-style.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Waiting Patiently (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)