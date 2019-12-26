Didero Vallis looks weighted to run a huge race in the the 3m Grade 3 Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby today (2.10).

This Venetia Williams six-year-old is unexposed over fences habing haf just seven starts – winning twice – with the last of those successes coming at Haydock 12 months ago where he scored by just under two lengths off a mark of 130.

Didero Vallis went om two run a blinder at the Cheltenham Festival two starts later when fifth off 22 to Siruh Du Lac in the Gradfe 3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase off 135 where e tracked the leader until losing his place two from home and weakening t be braten 11 1/2 lengths.

The runner-up and third, Janika and Spiritofthebgames respectively, have both bagged valuable prizes this season to give the form a solid look.

Didero Vallis has had just two starts this season, failing to shine when pulled-up at Ascot befiore running much better to finish fifth fo 14 to Hogan’s Heights in the Grand sefton handciap Chase at Aintree last month.

He has since been eased another couple of pounds in the weights and is now able to race in this off a revised rating of 132.

That is just 2lb higher than when last victorious and judged on his run et the Cheltenham Festival makes him a key player from a handicapping perpsective in this.

Lucy Turner also takes off a handy 7lb with her claim and it’s interest9ng that Didero Vallis is the sole representatuve for Williams as she also had ante post favourite Belami Des Pictions entered in the contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Didero Vallis (6/1 bet365 – BOG)