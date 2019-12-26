Epatante makes plenty of appeal in Christmas Hurdle

Trainer Nicky Henderson has won the in the Christmas Hurdle eight times and the exciting Epatante looks worth a wager to provide him with another success in the 2m contest at Kempton today (2.30).

The Seven Barrows handler has won the race a record eight times courtesy of Geos (2000), Landing Light (2001), Binocular (2010, 2011), Darlan (2012), My Tent Or Yours (2013), Buveur d’Air (2017) and Verdana Blue (2018).

After being bought by leading Irish owner JP McManus, the mare was ultra-impressive in winning her first two starts last season.

The first of those came over this course and distance 13 months ago where Epatante travelled well throughout before quickening clear on the run-in to easily beat Ey Up Rocky by 3 1/2 lengths.

Epatante then registered a facile 3 1/2 lengths success at Exeter, where despite racing very keenly, she won hard-held. That taking success saw her sent off a heavily backed 15/8 favourite for the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Although she failed to live up to expectations in finishing a 9 3/4 length ninth of 22 to Eglantine Du Seuil, Epatante shaped much better than the bare result suggests.

She was making stealthy headway when making a bad mistake four from home cost valuable ground and momentum at a crucial stage. The five-year-old then recovered to chase the leaders and hold every chance two form home before staying on at one pace after the last.

Inexperience appeared to be her undoing that day, and Epatante appealed as the type to come into her own this season now strengthened up.

That view was confirmed when Epatante made a winning return to action in the Intermediate Hurdle at Newbury last month.

After racing in touch, Aidan Coleman brought Epatante through to challenge going well three from home.

She then put in a slightly awkward jump when challenging at the second last, but was quickly back on the bridle approaching the final flight befire d a very smart turn of foot to score easily by six lengths.

It was a performance which oozed class and earned her a 13lb rise in the weights. A revised rating of 150 puts Epatante just 2lb behind stable companion Fusil Raffles from whom she receives 7lb and is favourite for this.

I think she clould well be a serious Champion Hurdle contender and Comedy Of Errors, Lanzarote. Kribensis and Rock On Ruby went on to land that Grade 1 contest having won the Intermediate Hurdle.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Epatante (7/2 bet365 – BOG)