Distingo weighted to deliver at Fontwell

Now dropped back in class off a career-low mark in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (3.10), I think Distingo looks overpriced and worth a punt at 10/1.

This Gary Moore trained seven-year-old won twice in 2018 and then ran very well on handicap debut when a 1 1/2 length second in a class 2 at Huntingdon off a mark of 135.

He backed that up with a fine third of eight to Jolly’s Cracked It in a class 2 at Ascot off the same rating and also ran well on seasonal reappearance last year when keeping on nicely from off the pace to finish an 11 1/4 length sixth of 13 to Mack The Man in a Listed class 1 handicap at Sandown off a mark of 132 after 285 days on the sidelines.

Distingo then shaped better than the distance he was beaten suggests when a 12 3/4 length fifth of 11 to Mill Green in a class 2 at Sandown off 130 where he made a mistake at the last and weakened late on.

Although he was well-beaten next time up in a class 2 at Ascot, he has since been dropped another 3lb and is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off 124.

That is a career-low and makes Distingo a key player at the weights in this for a yard that boats a terrific strike rate of just under 27 per cent with it’s runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Distingo (10/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)